SAXSTON, Pa. (WTAJ) As we head into week seven of high school football, the Tussey Mountain Titans are undefeated sitting at 6-0.

The Titans’ added a new member to the team this season. His name is Hammie. Hammie has an intellectual disability and is unable to talk but uses clapping to tell everyone just how excited he is.

Hammie is the Titans’ honorary captain. You can see him pregame when the team runs out onto the field, for the coin toss and on the sidelines.