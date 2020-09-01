Trump talks with Big Ten commissioner, wants immediate start of football season

President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(WTAJ) — President Trump said he had a conversation with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday about immediately starting up football in the conference.

On Twitter, the president said it would be “Good (great!) for everyone – players, fans, country.”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Court documents show that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season. The season was originally postponed on Aug. 11.

Any changes to the season schedule, which is now expected to kick off in the spring, are made by university presidents in the conference. Coaches and athletic directors in the Big Ten will not make scheduling decisions.