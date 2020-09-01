Trump talks with Big Ten commissioner, wants immediate start of football season

(WTAJ) — President Trump said he had a conversation with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday about immediately starting up football in the conference.
On Twitter, the president said it would be “Good (great!) for everyone – players, fans, country.”
Court documents show that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season. The season was originally postponed on Aug. 11.
Any changes to the season schedule, which is now expected to kick off in the spring, are made by university presidents in the conference. Coaches and athletic directors in the Big Ten will not make scheduling decisions.