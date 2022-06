READING, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Reading Fightin’ Phils 5-2 on Sunday, splitting the series 3-3.

Jared Triolo’s first-inning home run was his first of the season. He had a pair of RBIs off two hits, and two outfield assists.

Andres Alvarez also had two RBIs.

The Curve return home next week for a series with the Erie Seawolves. Altoona and Erie split the May series.