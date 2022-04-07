ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve opens the year Friday with high expectations and a talented roster.

The Pirates officially released its minor league rosters Thursday, and the Curve will begin the season with a trio of top-100 MLB prospects. Shortstop Liover Peguero ranks 79th nationally while pitcher Quinn Priester ranks 54th. Pirates top prospect Nick Gonzales ranks 20th.

The trio played last season for the Greensboro Grasshopper, the high A affiliate for the Pirates. The team went 74-46. Gonzales is optimistic this young and talented core can continue that success.

“We just compete,” he said. “We’re going to go out there and just compete on all sides of the ball. We’re hitting really good. We’re playing really good defense. We’ve got a really, really good arms, so I’m excited for that. I just think that we’ll go out there, score more runs than the other guys and defend better and pitch better, or whatever it may be, and continue to move forward.”

First pitch between the Curve and Harrisburg Senators Friday is at 6:00 p.m.