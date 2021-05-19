Tomlin impressed with RB Harris at mini camp

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. More than half of the 32 NFL teams will not have their coaching staffs back at their facilities Friday. June 5, 2020, even though the league has approved such returns where local governments allow them. Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas and Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted nine rookies in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they have reported to a rookie mini camp.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said there are a limited numbers of guys, but they are being highly productive in their time. He and the coaching staff are using mini camp as a time to assess the rookies’ level of conditioning and getting to know them as people.

Najee Harris, the Steeler’s first round running back pick from Alabama, is learning on the fly and Tomlin is so far impressed with the running back.

“I think he is highly conditioned as anybody out there, and that’s a great place to begin,” said Tomlin. “I think he’s got a nice foundation from that perspective. He’s a sharp guy, he’s a football guy, you can tell he’s passionate about football. He can articulate the game very well.”

Harris said there are elements of the offense and program that are similar from his time at Alabama.

“What they’re doing in their offense, really resembles a lot of what we did in just putting the players in the best position to make a play, and really not too much thinking, just fast playing,” said Harris.