Tomlin: a lot of work ahead after Steelers’ playoff flameout

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. More than half of the 32 NFL teams will not have their coaching staffs back at their facilities Friday. June 5, 2020, even though the league has approved such returns where local governments allow them. Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas and Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects a significant amount of change following his team’s stunning wild-card loss to Cleveland.



The Steelers finished 12-5 in dropping five of their final six games after starting 11-0. The biggest questions surround the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and defensive coordinator Keith Butler.



Tomlin says it is “reasonable” to expect Roethlisberger to return for an 18th season. The contracts for both Fichtner and Butler are up and change could be coming to the offense after the Steelers finished last in the NFL in yards rushing.

THE LATEST