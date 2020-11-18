Tomahawks to host NJ Titans in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks plan to host a two-game series against the New Jersey Titans on Nov. 20 and 21.

Puck drop is set for 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown.

“We are excited to get back on the ice for some actual game action in front of our home fans. We did not want to have such a long break in between homestands. New Jersey was great in working with us to get these games scheduled in Johnstown this weekend” said Coach Mike Letizia. “Our guys are excited to play in front of a crowd again. Friday and Saturday should be fun.”

Any season ticket holders with tickets from the previously postponed games on Halloween weekend will be valid during this weekend’s matchup. Anyone who would like to purchase single-game tickets can do so on Ticketmaster or by calling the Tomahawks office at 814-536-4625.

Masks are required to enter.

