New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WTAJ) — Tom Brady took to Instagram Tuesday morning to say farewell to teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans of New England.

Brady certainly had a successful career with the team and now states that his football journey will take place “elsewhere” but didn’t specify his next move.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

A week prior, news broke that Brady was going to work hand in hand with The Ruso Brothers, the directing brothers of ‘Avengers: End Game’, to launch “199 Productions” in Hollywood.