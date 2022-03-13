TAMPA (WTAJ) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady announced on Twitter that he is returning for his 23rd season.

In February, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion announced his retirement. But on Sunday, the 44-year-old Tweeted that he is coming back.

Brady’s tweet said he realized his place is still on the field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host Brady’s Buccaneers some time in the 2022-2023 season at Heinz Field.

