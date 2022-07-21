UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senior Mitchell Tinsley and sophomore Parker Washington were named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List for the nation’s top receiver.

The duo are two of five Big Ten receivers on the watch list, joining Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Washington finished last season with 64 catches for 820 yards and five touchdowns. He was second on the team in all categories, behind Jahan Dotson.

Senior Tinsley transferred to Penn State from Western Kentucky. Last season, he was eighth in the country in receiving yard and fifth in touchdowns. During spring ball, James Franklin was impressed with the veteran wideout.

“I just think his his maturity stands out,” said Franklin. He’s refined in terms of how to run routes. Very consistent, catching the ball. He’s steady, Eddie. He’s just, you know, is what you’d expect from a veteran who, I don’t know, was in the top ten in receiving yards in the country.”

While Penn State lost Jahan Dotson to the NFL Draft, the team returns solid depth. In addition to Tinsley and Washington, Sean Clifford has targets in sophomore receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga, and the talented tight end corps of Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Warren.

Collectively, those seven players recorded 3,320 receiving yard and 27 touchdowns in 2021.