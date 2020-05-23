Thousands of cutout fans fill Bundelisga match

Cardboard pictures of fans ahead the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Moenchengladbach, western Germany. (Ina Fassbender/pool via AP)

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Around 13,000 cardboard cutouts filled the stands as Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga game which could help decide Champions League qualification. Fans took pictures at home and paid for a cardboard cutout ($20.70) to be placed in the stands. Coach Marco Rose and some players are also there in two-dimensional form, and there’s even an away section.

The unusual approach didn’t do Gladbach much good. Leverkusen won 3-1 with two goals from Kai Havertz to overtake Gladbach for third in the table.