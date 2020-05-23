Thousands of cutout fans fill Bundelisga match

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Around 13,000 cardboard cutouts filled the stands as Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga game which could help decide Champions League qualification. Fans took pictures at home and paid for a cardboard cutout ($20.70) to be placed in the stands. Coach Marco Rose and some players are also there in two-dimensional form, and there’s even an away section.
The unusual approach didn’t do Gladbach much good. Leverkusen won 3-1 with two goals from Kai Havertz to overtake Gladbach for third in the table.