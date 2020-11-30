Third time’s the charm: Steelers vs Ravens postponed to Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, front left, fumbles the ball while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens has been postponed for a third time, moving to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 p.m., according to NFL insider Adam Schefter

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 before being rescheduled to Nov. 29. Later on, it was rescheduled to Dec. 1 before being pushed back another day.

The rescheduling originally started after multiple players from the Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-19. Key players on the COVID-19 list include Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins and Willie Snead IV.

Here is a timeline of discovered COVID-19 infections from the Ravens:

Monday, 11/23: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams

Tuesday, 11/24: LB Pernell McPhee

Wednesday, 11/25: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura

Thursday, 11/26: DE Jihad Ward

Friday, 11/27: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox

Saturday, 11/28: OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G/T D.J. Fluker, G/T Will Holden, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey

Monday, 11/30: TE Mark Andrews, CB Terrell Bonds, OLB Matthew Judon, WR Willie Snead IV

Multiple Steelers were placed on the COVID-19 list as well, including defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.

Games for next week’s Monday night football include the Steelers playing Washington at 5 p.m. and the Ravens playing the Cowboys at5 p.m., although it is now a possibility that the Ravens/Cowboys game will be pushed back a day to Dec. 8.

Monday game-times:



🏈Washington-Steelers at 5 pm

🏈Cowboys-Ravens, 5 pm

🏈Bills-49ers, 8 pm



Per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Cowboys-Ravens now might kick off Tuesday at 8 pm, per source. One more scheduling change during a slew of them. https://t.co/2uhysEo6U9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

