Third time’s the charm: Steelers vs Ravens postponed to Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens has been postponed for a third time, moving to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 p.m., according to NFL insider Adam Schefter
The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 before being rescheduled to Nov. 29. Later on, it was rescheduled to Dec. 1 before being pushed back another day.
The rescheduling originally started after multiple players from the Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-19. Key players on the COVID-19 list include Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins and Willie Snead IV.
Here is a timeline of discovered COVID-19 infections from the Ravens:
Monday, 11/23: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams
Tuesday, 11/24: LB Pernell McPhee
Wednesday, 11/25: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura
Thursday, 11/26: DE Jihad Ward
Friday, 11/27: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox
Saturday, 11/28: OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G/T D.J. Fluker, G/T Will Holden, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey
Monday, 11/30: TE Mark Andrews, CB Terrell Bonds, OLB Matthew Judon, WR Willie Snead IV
Multiple Steelers were placed on the COVID-19 list as well, including defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.
Games for next week’s Monday night football include the Steelers playing Washington at 5 p.m. and the Ravens playing the Cowboys at5 p.m., although it is now a possibility that the Ravens/Cowboys game will be pushed back a day to Dec. 8.