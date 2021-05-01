The Steelers’ 2021 Draft picks

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers picked XX players in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Round One
- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (24)
- Round Two
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (55)
- Round Three
- Kendrick Green, C, Illinois (87)
- Round Four
- Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M (128)
- Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M (140)
- Round Five
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin (156, trade through Philadelphia and Miami)
- Round Six
- Quincy Roche, LB, University of Miami (216, trade from Tampa Bay)
- Round Seven
- Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma (245, from Miami)
- Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech (254, from Baltimore
Mr. Irrelevant, the last pick of the NFL Draft, was Grant Stuard, an outside linebacker from Houston. He went to Tampa Bay.