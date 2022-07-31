LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up Week 1 of training camp.

On Saturday, more than 17,000 tickets were issued to watch practice. Many fans, likely, wondered who will be the man under center come fall.

Rookies Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky are the four QBs on the roster, fighting for the job of filling Ben Roethlisberger’s shoes.

On Saturday’s free play period, Trubisky went 0/4 for the second day in a row. He also threw a pick-six on the first play of the final team period. Pickett did not complete a single pass in the first team period.

While head coach Mike Tomlin is not prepared to name a starter, on Wednesday, he said he appreciates the quarterbacks’ attitudes.

“I saw good work in attentiveness and good communication,” said Tomlin in his media availability. “And we’re crawling. You know, I can I can tell you guys some things, but it’s the early portion of the process. And I appreciate their attentiveness and professionalism. And and they’ll continue to write their stories and sort themselves out.”

The Steelers quarterback room has played in the second-fewest combined regular season games (74,) over the second-fewest combined seasons (11) amongst AFC North teams. Only the Bengals, with 40 combined regular season games in 10 combined seasons have less overall experience.

2022 NFL Quarterback Experience

TeamQuarterbacksTotal Combined Games, Seasons
BengalsBrandon Allen (14 gms/ 6 yrs)
Jake Browning (0 gms/ 1 yr)
Joe Burrow (26 gms/ 3 yrs)		40 games, 3 years
JaguarsC.J. Beathard (21 gms/ 6 yrs)
Trevor Lawrence (17 gms/ 2 yrs)
Jake Luton (3 gms/ 2 yrs)
Kyle Sloter (0 gms/ 3 yrs)		41 games, 13 years
BearsJustin Fields (12 gms/ 2 yrs)
Nathan Peterman (10 gms/ 6 yrs)
Trevor Siemian (33 gms/ 7 yrs)		55 games, 15 years
EaglesJalen Hurts (30 gms/ 3 yrs)
Gardner Minshew (27 gms/ 4 yrs)
Reid Sinnett (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
Carson Strong (Rookie)		57 games, 9 years
49ersJimmy Garoppolo (47 gms/ 9 yrs)
Trey Lance (6 gms/ 2 yrs)
Brock Purdy (Rookie)
Nate Sudfeld (4 gms/ 6 yrs)		57 games, 17 years
TexansKyle Allen (21 gms/ 4 yrs)
Jeff Driskel (16 gms/ 7 yrs)
Kevin Hogan (9 gms/ 4 yrs)
Davis Mills (13 gms/ 2 yrs)		59 games, 17 years
SeahawksJacob Eason (1 gm/ 3 yrs)
Drew Lock (24 gms/ 4 yrs)
Geno Smith (45 gms/ 10 yrs)		70 games, 17 years
SteelersChris Oladokun (Rookie)
Kenny Pickett (Rookie)
Mason Rudolph (17 gms/ 5 yrs)
Mitch Trubisky (57 gms/ 6 yrs)		75 games, 11 years
FalconsFeleipe Franks (9 gms/ 2 yrs)
Marcus Mariota (74 gms/ 8 yrs)
Desmond Ridder (Rookie)		83 games, 10 years
Ravens Anthony Brown (Rookie)
Brett Hundley (18 gms/ 8 yrs)
Tyler Huntley (9 gms/ 3 yrs)
Lamar Jackson (58 gms/ 5 yrs)		85 games, 16 years
DolphinsTeddy Bridgewater (64 gms/ 9 yrs)
Tua Tagovailoa (23 gms/ 3 yrs)
Skylar Thompson (Rookie)		87 games, 12 years
PatriotsBrian Hoyer (71 gms/ 14 yrs)
Mac Jones (17 gms/ 2 yrs)
Bailey Zappe (Rookie)		88 games, 16 years
CardinalsJarrett Guarantano (Rookie)
Colt McCoy (51 gms/ 13 yrs)
Trace McSorley (3 gms/ 4 yrs)
Kyler Murrary (46 gms/ 4 yrs)		100 games, 21 years
ChargersChase Daniel (67 gms/ 14 yrs)
Justin Herbert (32 gms/ 3 yrs)
Brandon Peters (Rookie)
Easton Stick (1 gm/ 4 yrs)		100 games, 21 years
CowboysBen DiNucci (3 gms/ 2 yrs)
Will Grier (2 gms/ 4 yrs)
Dak Prescott (85 gms/ 7 yrs)
Cooper Rush (10 gms/ 5 yrs)		100 games, 18 years
LionsDavid Blough (7 gms/ 4 yrs)
Tim Boyle (16 gms/ 5 yrs)
Jared Goff (83 gms/ 7 yrs)		106 games, 16 years
CommandersTaylor Heinicke (24 gms/ 5 yrs)
Sam Howell (Rookie)
Cole Kelley (Rookie)
Carson Wentz (85 gms/ 7 yrs)		109 games, 12 years
Giants Daniel Jones (38 gms/ 4 yrs)
Tyrod Taylor (70 gms/ 12 yrs)
Davis Webb (1 gms/ 3 yrs)		109 games, 19 years
PanthersMatt Corral (Rookie)
Sam Darnold (50 gms/ 5 yrs)
Baker Mayfield (60 gms/ 5 yrs)
PJ Walker (9 gms/ 3 yrs)		119 games, 13 years
VikingsKirk Cousin (110 gms/ 11 yrs)
Sean Mannion (14 gms/ 8 yrs)
Kellen Mond (1 gm/ 2 yrs)		125 games, 21 years
ChiefsShane Buechele (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
Dustin Crum (Rookie)
Chad Henne (75 gms/ 15 yrs)
Patrick Mahomes (63 gms/ 6 yrs)		138 games, 23 years
RaidersDerek Carr (111 gms/ 9 yrs)
Chase Garbers (Rookie)
Nick Mullens (20 gms/ 4 yrs)
Jarrett Stidham (8 gms/ 3 yrs)		139 games, 16 years
BillsJosh Allen (61 gms/ 5 yrs)
Matt Barkley (17 gms/ 10 yrs)
Case Keenum (66 gms/ 10 yrs)		144 games, 25 years
BrownsJacoby Brissett (60 gms/ 7 yrs)
Joshua Dobbs (6 gms/ 6 yrs)
Josh Rosen (24 gms/ 4 yrs)
Deshaun Watson (54 gms/ 6 yrs)		144 games, 23 years
TitansRyan Tannehill (133 gms/ 11 yrs)
Malik Willis (Rookie)
Logan Woodside (11 gms/ 3 yrs)		144 games, 14 years
BroncosJosh Johnson (37 gms/ 8 yrs)
Brett Rypien (4 gms/ 3 yrs)
Russell Wilson (142 gms/ 11 yrs)		183 games, 22 years
RamsLuis Perez (0 gms/ 1 yrs)
Bryce Perkins (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
Matt Stafford (182 gms/ 14 yrs)
John Wolford (4 gms/ 3 yrs)		186 games, 20 years
JetsJoe Flacco (178 gms/ 15 yrs)
Chris Streveler (7 gms/ 3 yrs)
Mike White (4 gms/ 4 yrs)
Zach Wilson (13 gms/ 2 yrs)		202 games, 24 years
Packers Danny Etling (0 gms/ 1 yrs)
Jordan Love (6 gms/ 3 yrs)
Aaron Rodgers (197 gms/ 18 yrs)		203 games, 22 years
Colts Jack Coan (Rookie)
Sam Ehlinger (3 gms/ 2 yrs)
Nick Foles (64 gms/ 11 yrs)
Matt Ryan (207 gms/ 15 yrs)		274 games, 28 years
SaintsIan Book (1 gm/ 2 yrs)
Andy Dalton (152 gms/ 12 yrs)
Taysom Hill (65 gms/ 6 yrs)
Jameis Winston (83 gms/ 8 yrs)		301 games, 28 years
BuccaneersTom Brady (302 gms/ 23 yrs)
Blaine Gabbert (66 gms/ 12 yrs)
Ryan Griffin (4 gms/ 8 yrs)
Kyle Trask (0 gms/ 2 yrs) 		372 games, 45 seasons