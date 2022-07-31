LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up Week 1 of training camp.
On Saturday, more than 17,000 tickets were issued to watch practice. Many fans, likely, wondered who will be the man under center come fall.
Rookies Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky are the four QBs on the roster, fighting for the job of filling Ben Roethlisberger’s shoes.
On Saturday’s free play period, Trubisky went 0/4 for the second day in a row. He also threw a pick-six on the first play of the final team period. Pickett did not complete a single pass in the first team period.
While head coach Mike Tomlin is not prepared to name a starter, on Wednesday, he said he appreciates the quarterbacks’ attitudes.
“I saw good work in attentiveness and good communication,” said Tomlin in his media availability. “And we’re crawling. You know, I can I can tell you guys some things, but it’s the early portion of the process. And I appreciate their attentiveness and professionalism. And and they’ll continue to write their stories and sort themselves out.”
The Steelers quarterback room has played in the second-fewest combined regular season games (74,) over the second-fewest combined seasons (11) amongst AFC North teams. Only the Bengals, with 40 combined regular season games in 10 combined seasons have less overall experience.
2022 NFL Quarterback Experience
|Team
|Quarterbacks
|Total Combined Games, Seasons
|Bengals
|Brandon Allen (14 gms/ 6 yrs)
Jake Browning (0 gms/ 1 yr)
Joe Burrow (26 gms/ 3 yrs)
|40 games, 3 years
|Jaguars
|C.J. Beathard (21 gms/ 6 yrs)
Trevor Lawrence (17 gms/ 2 yrs)
Jake Luton (3 gms/ 2 yrs)
Kyle Sloter (0 gms/ 3 yrs)
|41 games, 13 years
|Bears
|Justin Fields (12 gms/ 2 yrs)
Nathan Peterman (10 gms/ 6 yrs)
Trevor Siemian (33 gms/ 7 yrs)
|55 games, 15 years
|Eagles
|Jalen Hurts (30 gms/ 3 yrs)
Gardner Minshew (27 gms/ 4 yrs)
Reid Sinnett (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
Carson Strong (Rookie)
|57 games, 9 years
|49ers
|Jimmy Garoppolo (47 gms/ 9 yrs)
Trey Lance (6 gms/ 2 yrs)
Brock Purdy (Rookie)
Nate Sudfeld (4 gms/ 6 yrs)
|57 games, 17 years
|Texans
|Kyle Allen (21 gms/ 4 yrs)
Jeff Driskel (16 gms/ 7 yrs)
Kevin Hogan (9 gms/ 4 yrs)
Davis Mills (13 gms/ 2 yrs)
|59 games, 17 years
|Seahawks
|Jacob Eason (1 gm/ 3 yrs)
Drew Lock (24 gms/ 4 yrs)
Geno Smith (45 gms/ 10 yrs)
|70 games, 17 years
|Steelers
|Chris Oladokun (Rookie)
Kenny Pickett (Rookie)
Mason Rudolph (17 gms/ 5 yrs)
Mitch Trubisky (57 gms/ 6 yrs)
|75 games, 11 years
|Falcons
|Feleipe Franks (9 gms/ 2 yrs)
Marcus Mariota (74 gms/ 8 yrs)
Desmond Ridder (Rookie)
|83 games, 10 years
|Ravens
|Anthony Brown (Rookie)
Brett Hundley (18 gms/ 8 yrs)
Tyler Huntley (9 gms/ 3 yrs)
Lamar Jackson (58 gms/ 5 yrs)
|85 games, 16 years
|Dolphins
|Teddy Bridgewater (64 gms/ 9 yrs)
Tua Tagovailoa (23 gms/ 3 yrs)
Skylar Thompson (Rookie)
|87 games, 12 years
|Patriots
|Brian Hoyer (71 gms/ 14 yrs)
Mac Jones (17 gms/ 2 yrs)
Bailey Zappe (Rookie)
|88 games, 16 years
|Cardinals
|Jarrett Guarantano (Rookie)
Colt McCoy (51 gms/ 13 yrs)
Trace McSorley (3 gms/ 4 yrs)
Kyler Murrary (46 gms/ 4 yrs)
|100 games, 21 years
|Chargers
|Chase Daniel (67 gms/ 14 yrs)
Justin Herbert (32 gms/ 3 yrs)
Brandon Peters (Rookie)
Easton Stick (1 gm/ 4 yrs)
|100 games, 21 years
|Cowboys
|Ben DiNucci (3 gms/ 2 yrs)
Will Grier (2 gms/ 4 yrs)
Dak Prescott (85 gms/ 7 yrs)
Cooper Rush (10 gms/ 5 yrs)
|100 games, 18 years
|Lions
|David Blough (7 gms/ 4 yrs)
Tim Boyle (16 gms/ 5 yrs)
Jared Goff (83 gms/ 7 yrs)
|106 games, 16 years
|Commanders
|Taylor Heinicke (24 gms/ 5 yrs)
Sam Howell (Rookie)
Cole Kelley (Rookie)
Carson Wentz (85 gms/ 7 yrs)
|109 games, 12 years
|Giants
|Daniel Jones (38 gms/ 4 yrs)
Tyrod Taylor (70 gms/ 12 yrs)
Davis Webb (1 gms/ 3 yrs)
|109 games, 19 years
|Panthers
|Matt Corral (Rookie)
Sam Darnold (50 gms/ 5 yrs)
Baker Mayfield (60 gms/ 5 yrs)
PJ Walker (9 gms/ 3 yrs)
|119 games, 13 years
|Vikings
|Kirk Cousin (110 gms/ 11 yrs)
Sean Mannion (14 gms/ 8 yrs)
Kellen Mond (1 gm/ 2 yrs)
|125 games, 21 years
|Chiefs
|Shane Buechele (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
Dustin Crum (Rookie)
Chad Henne (75 gms/ 15 yrs)
Patrick Mahomes (63 gms/ 6 yrs)
|138 games, 23 years
|Raiders
|Derek Carr (111 gms/ 9 yrs)
Chase Garbers (Rookie)
Nick Mullens (20 gms/ 4 yrs)
Jarrett Stidham (8 gms/ 3 yrs)
|139 games, 16 years
|Bills
|Josh Allen (61 gms/ 5 yrs)
Matt Barkley (17 gms/ 10 yrs)
Case Keenum (66 gms/ 10 yrs)
|144 games, 25 years
|Browns
|Jacoby Brissett (60 gms/ 7 yrs)
Joshua Dobbs (6 gms/ 6 yrs)
Josh Rosen (24 gms/ 4 yrs)
Deshaun Watson (54 gms/ 6 yrs)
|144 games, 23 years
|Titans
|Ryan Tannehill (133 gms/ 11 yrs)
Malik Willis (Rookie)
Logan Woodside (11 gms/ 3 yrs)
|144 games, 14 years
|Broncos
|Josh Johnson (37 gms/ 8 yrs)
Brett Rypien (4 gms/ 3 yrs)
Russell Wilson (142 gms/ 11 yrs)
|183 games, 22 years
|Rams
|Luis Perez (0 gms/ 1 yrs)
Bryce Perkins (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
Matt Stafford (182 gms/ 14 yrs)
John Wolford (4 gms/ 3 yrs)
|186 games, 20 years
|Jets
|Joe Flacco (178 gms/ 15 yrs)
Chris Streveler (7 gms/ 3 yrs)
Mike White (4 gms/ 4 yrs)
Zach Wilson (13 gms/ 2 yrs)
|202 games, 24 years
|Packers
|Danny Etling (0 gms/ 1 yrs)
Jordan Love (6 gms/ 3 yrs)
Aaron Rodgers (197 gms/ 18 yrs)
|203 games, 22 years
|Colts
|Jack Coan (Rookie)
Sam Ehlinger (3 gms/ 2 yrs)
Nick Foles (64 gms/ 11 yrs)
Matt Ryan (207 gms/ 15 yrs)
|274 games, 28 years
|Saints
|Ian Book (1 gm/ 2 yrs)
Andy Dalton (152 gms/ 12 yrs)
Taysom Hill (65 gms/ 6 yrs)
Jameis Winston (83 gms/ 8 yrs)
|301 games, 28 years
|Buccaneers
|Tom Brady (302 gms/ 23 yrs)
Blaine Gabbert (66 gms/ 12 yrs)
Ryan Griffin (4 gms/ 8 yrs)
Kyle Trask (0 gms/ 2 yrs)
|372 games, 45 seasons