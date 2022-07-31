LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up Week 1 of training camp.

On Saturday, more than 17,000 tickets were issued to watch practice. Many fans, likely, wondered who will be the man under center come fall.

Rookies Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky are the four QBs on the roster, fighting for the job of filling Ben Roethlisberger’s shoes.

On Saturday’s free play period, Trubisky went 0/4 for the second day in a row. He also threw a pick-six on the first play of the final team period. Pickett did not complete a single pass in the first team period.

While head coach Mike Tomlin is not prepared to name a starter, on Wednesday, he said he appreciates the quarterbacks’ attitudes.

“I saw good work in attentiveness and good communication,” said Tomlin in his media availability. “And we’re crawling. You know, I can I can tell you guys some things, but it’s the early portion of the process. And I appreciate their attentiveness and professionalism. And and they’ll continue to write their stories and sort themselves out.”

The Steelers quarterback room has played in the second-fewest combined regular season games (74,) over the second-fewest combined seasons (11) amongst AFC North teams. Only the Bengals, with 40 combined regular season games in 10 combined seasons have less overall experience.



2022 NFL Quarterback Experience