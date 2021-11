CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- Residents of Clearfield County gathered during a public meeting to voice their opinions of the Clearfield County Commissioners reaffirming their contracts to turn a privately-owned prison into an ICE detention facility.

A lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania last week stating that the commissioners did not give a 24 hours notice of the agenda of their meeting on Sept. 28th., therefore violating the Sunshine Act. The commissioners only gave e a 19 hours notice.