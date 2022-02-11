Video: Dog and penguins pick Super Bowl winner

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Helmets of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals sit in front of the Lombardi Trophy as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network’s Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WTAJ– Bengal or Ram? Dog or penguin? Which animal are you going to follow in terms of which team is going to win the Super Bowl this Sunday?

In two instances, sports fans took to social media to highlight animals picking which team is going to win the Super Bowl. Of course, these aren’t set in stone, but one of these animals will be right come late Sunday evening.

Anthony Fusco filmed his dog, Tess, approaching a sheet of paper with the logos of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on them. When Tess runs to the Rams’ logo, a devasted cry can be heard by Fusco, who lived in Ohio.

Fusco told Storyful, “We’ve been recording my dog’s Super Bowl predictions for a decade now. My old dog had a 6-3 record at the time of her passing and this is Tess’s second season (She’s 1-0).”

He added, “We’re from Ohio so my brother was really hoping for Tess to pick Cincinnati!”

On the flip side, some penguins can be seen waddling their way to a Bengals win. The Cincinnati Zoo set up two team banners and watch to see which one the penguins would walk under, and they stayed loyal to the Bengals.

Either way, bengal, ram, dog, or penguin, we’ll find out the answer this Sunday.