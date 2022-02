CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A woman who was hit with rape-related charges of a child less than 13 in 2018 has pleaded guilty in federal court to creating material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Amanda Nichelle Downs, 30, of 506 Zimmerman Avenue in Clearfield, faced nearly 200 felony charges that include rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child porn and photographing/filming a sex act before the case was transferred to federal court.