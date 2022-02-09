LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Millions of people around the world will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday. So will some extra eyes in the skies above Los Angeles.

NewsNation’s Nancy Loo did a flyover of SoFi Stadium on Tuesday with the Department of Homeland Security, which is helping provide security for the big game.

“If they’re a problem here, at a guard check, I can just pick up somebody with a camera and start following them,” said Jeff Underwood, an aviation enforcement agent with Customs and Border Protection.

Securing the stadium this year is tricky because it’s the largest Super Bowl campus ever and it’s just a few miles away from LAX. Preparations started right after last year’s game in Tampa.

“LAX controls the airspace that’s over the SoFi center so there’s a lot of airliner traffic that comes in and out … we have to be really cautious of that,” said Alexis Clark, an air interdiction agent with Customs and Border Protection.

Multiple local and federal law enforcement leaders joined the Homeland Security Secretary on Tuesday to highlight Super Bowl security.

“We are taking measures that are both seen and unseen,” Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said. “Of course, we have our personnel ensuring the screening of everyone and everything that enters the perimeter.”

More than 70,000 people are expected inside the stadium Sunday.

There are no known terror threats, but all the agencies say they are ready in case such a threat emerges.