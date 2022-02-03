Champion size special: Pink’s Hot Dogs turns blue and gold in honor of Rams playing in the Super Bowl

Pink’s Hot Dogs is pictured in Rams colors ahead of the Super Bowl in a photo shared to KTLA on Feb. 3, 2022. (Pink’s Hot Dogs)

In honor of the Los Angeles Rams playing in the Super Bowl next weekend, Pink’s Hot Dogs has repainted its 82-year-old hot dog stand blue and gold.

The iconic eatery is also celebrating by selling a “Champion size” hot dog for $6.50 — a special Super Bowl price — with 100% of proceeds donated to the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation seeks to support at-risk youth in the city of Angels.

The Blue and Gold All Beef 9-inch Hot Dog is topped with mustard, onions, Pink’s famous chili, nacho cheese and three strips of bacon.

The Super Bowl special discount will run for 11 days at the Fairfax stand located at 709 North La Brea Ave.

“Pink’s, A Hollywood Legend Since 1939, wants to light up the City in Blue and Gold to commemorate the Rams great success this season,” Richard Pink, president of Pink’s, said in an email to KTLA.