Big Game Bound: Patriots-Bills rematch among 6 do-or-die games during Super Wild Card Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – After 18 weeks of tight competition, the field of 14 is set.

The final road to the Big Game in Los Angeles begins with Super Wild Card Weekend.

The most intriguing of the six matchups is New England visiting Buffalo. It will be the third meeting between bitter divisional rivals with both teams winning on the road in the regular season.

Host Chris Hagan breaks down the rubber match with WPRI sports director Morey Hershgordon on the first playoff edition of “Big Game Bound.”

We’ll also have reports from Kansas City, where the Chiefs will host the Steelers, and Tampa, as the reigning champion Buccaneers begin their quest for back-to-back titles against the Eagles.

Plus, the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday