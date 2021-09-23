Big Game Bound: Key showdown between Bucs and Rams highlights Week 3 NFL slate

INDIANAPOLIS – Only seven unbeaten teams remain in the NFL as week three kicks off on Thursday night.

Two of those 2-0 teams will meet at the site of this year’s Super Bowl, Sofi Stadium, with the defending champion Buccaneers meeting the Rams.

“Big Game Bound” breaks down the matchup of the top two NFC favorites with KTLA’s Dave Pingalore.

Host Chris Hagan will run down the full slate of 16 games with reports from Kansas City, Cleveland and Nashville. Plus, former NFL running back Jarrett Payton joins the show with his weekly picks.