‘Will there be an Octopus?’ 6 weirdest prop bets to make during the Super Bowl

(WTAJ) — Sports fans across the county will be tuning in this Sunday to the 56th Super Bowl where the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will face off.

While the game alone is expected to be action-packed and entertaining, some fans add an extra layer to the excitement by placing bets through online sportsbooks. Most bets are pretty straightforward such as which team will win the game, which player will score a touchdown and even the result of a coin toss.

However, some available bets are more bizarre or even outrageous. This is where prop bets or proposition bets come in. These bets are placed on events or occurrences that have no direct effect on the game itself.

Here are some of the most notable prop bets you can place ahead of the big game:

The following prop bets are sourced from online sportsbook websites Bovada and Draft Kings.

1. Will there be a wardrobe malfuntion during the halftime show?

FILE – In this Sunday Feb. 1, 2004, file photo, entertainer Janet Jackson, left, covers her breast after her outfit came undone during the half time performance with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction is the indelible memory of the last Super Bowl in Houston, overshadowing a thrilling win by the New England Patriots in 2004 and forever changing how the NFL handles halftime performances. (AP Photo/David Phillip, File)

Most fans remember the infamous Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 where part of Janet Jacksons outfit came undone during her performance with Justin Timberlake. With 5 musical artists planned to perform at this year’s halftime show, the odds for a wardrobe mishap could arguably be higher.

This Yes or No bet count towards all performers. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) must issue a fine for those who bet Yes to be considered a winner, according to Bovada.

2. What color of liquid will be poured on the winning coach?

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Vita Vea #50 and William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give head coach Bruce Arians a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chieft 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A celebratory tradition for any winning team in any sport is the coach getting drenched in leftover fluids mixed with ice from a cooler by their players. Dubbed a “Gatorade Shower” the color of the liquid may vary depending on the drink used.

Several colors are available to bet on including the two most popular choices Orange and Blue. Other notable colors include Lime Green, Yellow, Red, Pink, Purple and clear.

3. What color of shoes will Snoop Dogg wear during the halftime performance?

Snoop Dogg looks on after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The D.O. Double G himself Snoop Dogg will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. While music is a key aspect of the halftime performance, the outfits worn by the artists have also become part of the spectacle.

But this year, some fans may be wondering what color of shoes Snoop Dogg will wear. Several colors are available to bet on including Gold, Silver, Black and White. The first color of shoes worn will be declared the winner.

4. Will the power go out during the Super Bowl?

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2013, file photo, half the lights are out in the Superdome during a power outage in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez, File)

Fans who attended the 2013 edition of the Super Bowl may remember sitting in the dark after a power outage plagued the second half of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. While outages are not a common occurrence during sporting events, many professional sports stadiums around the country rely on hundreds of megawatts of electricity to turn on the lights.

This Yes or No bet depends on whether the outage affects the game. A Yes bet will be considered a winner if a power outage interrupts the gameplay, according to Bovada.

5. Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting?

Cincinnati Bengals guard Keaton Sutherland (64) and Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) fight in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

It’s safe to say that tempers can flare during any full-contact sport, especially Football. With the added pressure of a championship game on the line, emotions may run high. When players get heated pushing, shoving, punching or an all-out brawl leaves the referees responsible for ending it and maintaining the game.

This Yes or No bet depends on whether a player will be ejected from the game for throwing a punch or fighting.

6. Will there be an Octopus?

Running back Malcolm Brown #34 of the Los Angeles Rams runs for a touch down againat the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

If this question leaves you scratching your head, you’re not alone. No, this does not involve an actual Octopus but involves a player making a back-to-back scoring play.

An ‘Octopus’ involves a player who scores a touchdown and immediately scores a two-point conversion, therefore, accumulating 8 points. This Yes or No bet depends on any player achieving such a feat. Passing touchdowns are credited to the Receiver, not the Passer, according to Bovada.