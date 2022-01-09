T.J. Watt ties Strahan’s single-season sack record

BALITMORE (WTAJ) – Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5 in Saturday’s overtime win against the Ravens.
Watt ties the number held by Michael Strahan, a Hall of Fame linebacker for the New York Giants. Strahan set the record in 2001.
With 24 seconds left in the first half and a first and goal, Watt brought down Tyler Huntley for a loss of three yards. He was close on another that would have given him the record outright.
In order to advance to the playoffs, the Steelers need the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegs Raiders game to not end in a tie.
ESPN’s Football Power Index projects the Steelers have a 99% chance of making the playoffs, and will likely play at the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card game.
