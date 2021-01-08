Swogger leads Saint Francis women to sweep LIU-Brooklyn

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis Red Flash women’s basketball team is feeling good about itself after the last two days.

Keila Whittington’s squad swept LIU-Brooklyn, which included coming back from 14 down in the fourth quarter Thursday night. The Red Flash finished the game on a 28-10 run and shot a perfect 17-of-17 from the free throw line during the fourth quarter to win 76-72.

In Friday’s matchup, the Red Flash controlled the game throughout, leading by as much as 13 points before the Sharks made it a game in the final moments, but Karson Swogger made two free throws in the final seconds to secure the win. The Red Flash are now 6-2 on the year, and 4-0 in NEC play.