Still ticking: “Big Ben” to set franchise mark vs. Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) jogs off the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will do something no Steelers player has ever done when Pittsburgh hosts Houston in Week 3.

When Roethlisberger trots onto the field, he will appear in his 221st game with the Steelers.

That will break a tie with Hall of Fame center Mike Webster for the most appearances in black-and-gold in team history.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger credits his faith and his 6-foot-5 frame for his durability.

Roethlisberger took a pounding early in his career but says he’s learned over time to avoid big hits when he can.

