Still ticking: “Big Ben” to set franchise mark vs. Texans

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patric Hornqvist’s grit helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win a pair of Stanley Cups.

To keep their championship window opened, they decided it was time to move on without him.

The Penguins have traded the 33-year-old Swedish forward to Florida on Thursday in exchange for Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.

Hornqvist spent six seasons in Pittsburgh after being acquired in a 2014 trade that sent James Neal to Nashville.

Known for his hard-nosed play around the net, Hornqvist scored 132 goals in 407 games for the Penguins and added 22 more in the playoffs, including 14 during Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.