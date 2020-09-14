Stephenson hits 2-run homer as Reds beat Pirates 3-1

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Kevin Newman, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds’ Shogo Akiyama, right, who was attempting to steal second base in the first inning during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a doubleheader.

With two outs and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard.

Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the young catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer. 

