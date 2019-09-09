Steelers trade QB Dobbs to Jaguars for 5th-round draft pick

FILE – In this March 31, 2017, file photo, quarterback Josh Dobbs throws to a receiver during Tennessee NFL Pro Day in Knoxville, Tenn. The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone. The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.

The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.

He has played in five career NFL games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.

He will back up rookie Gardner Minshew, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.

Foles broke his left clavicle on the team’s 10th offensive play of the season

He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL