Steelers’ Tomlin: Race for right tackle too close to call

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) warms up with the offense during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The race to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting right tackle is still too close to call.

Head coach Mike Tomlin says hasn’t decided whether to tab Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner for the starting spot when the Steelers open the regular season at the New York Giants.

Tomlin credited both players for their steady improvement during training camp and didn’t rule out potentially rotating between the two.

Pro Bowl right guard David DeCastro remains hampered by a lower-body injury but Tomlin is optimistic DeCastro will be ready in time to face the Giants on Sept. 14. 

