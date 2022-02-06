Steelers to promote Austin to defensive coordinator

FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Teryl Austin has been where Brian Flores currently is many times. Eleven to be exact. That’s the number of head coaching interviews the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant has had through the years, some of which made Austin feel as if he was only there to check a box. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing plans with Teryl Austin to make the senior defensive assistant and secondary coach the Black and Gold’s new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Austin replaces long-time defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

The 56-year-old has spent 19 years in the NFL and four with the Steelers. Previously, he was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and the Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

The New York Giants requested an interview with Austin for their defensive coordinator just days before his promotion within the Steelers.

According to Pryor’s reporting, the Steelers conducted outside interviews for Butler’s replacement, Austin was seen as the favorite.

The Sharon, PA native played safety at the University of Pittsburgh, and was a graduate assistant for Penn State from 1991-1992.

