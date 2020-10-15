Steelers’ stingy defense preparing for big test from Browns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense will face its toughest challenge of the season when the AFC North leaders host Cleveland.
The Browns are off to a surprising 4-1 start behind the strength of the NFL’s best rushing attack. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not surprised by Cleveland’s success on the ground.
Tomlin credits first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski’s influence for the Browns’ improved running game, saying Stefanski had similar results during his long stay as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Browns will be without running back Nick Chubb, who will miss his second straight game due to a strained right knee.
