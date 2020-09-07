Steelers sign All-Pro DT Cam Heyward to 5-year contract

(AP) — Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.
The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million.
The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.
Heyward is coming off a stellar 2019 season in which he had nine sacks while helping Pittsburgh’s defense become one of the league’s best.
