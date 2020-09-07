Steelers sign All-Pro DT Cam Heyward to 5-year contract

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) has his equipment adjusted during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(AP) — Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.

The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million.

The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.

Heyward is coming off a stellar 2019 season in which he had nine sacks while helping Pittsburgh’s defense become one of the league’s best.

