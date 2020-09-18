Steelers, Roethlisberger eye 2-0 start vs. Lock, Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates with teammates after a turnover by the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says his surgically repaired right arm is pain-free entering a Week 2 visit by the Denver Broncos.

Roethlisberger threw for three touchdowns in a season-opening win over the New York Giants, his first appearance in 364 days.

Roethlisberger joked while the rest of his body was pretty sore after the win, his elbow was just fine.

Denver is coming off a last-second loss to Tennessee in the opener. Second-year quarterback Drew Lock played well against the Titans but will face a stiff challenge from a Pittsburgh defense that’s one of the best in the NFL.

