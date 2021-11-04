Steelers RB Najee Harris named NFL Rookie of the Month

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 17: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes with the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on October 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month of October for his efforts in four games through weeks four to eight.

During the four-game stretch, Harris tallied 88 carries for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Adding to his resume, Harris also had 17 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. During the month of October, Harris had one touchdown in all four games.

The 356 rushing yards landed Harris a fifth overall rank in the NFL and his 480 scrimmage yards earned him eighth overall. Harris also led all rookies in total touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for October.

He scored a touchdown in every game in October 💪@ohthatsNajee22 has been named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month.



📝: https://t.co/IXhLHWrMJs pic.twitter.com/XabomzBAAz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2021

“We’re talking about a guy who has some talent, but who is getting acclimated to the professional game. The learning experience is what it is. He’s a sharp guy and he’s learning quickly,” Head Coach Mike Tomlin said, in a press release.

The Steelers currently sit in third place in the AFC North above the Cleveland Browns after beating them 15-10 on Halloween. Next up, the Steelers face the Chicago Bears at home on Monday Night Football, Nov. 8.