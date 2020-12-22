Steelers RB James Conner inactive against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to lock up the AFC North title without top running back James Conner.

The Steelers made Conner inactive because of a quadriceps injury before their game against Cincinnati. This marks the third time in Pittsburgh’s past four games that Conner will not be available.

He missed two games against Baltimore and Washington after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Benny Snell Jr. will likely start in place of Conner.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2017 with a win.

