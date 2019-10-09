Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph practices with team

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Mason Rudolph during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been reported that Mason Rudolph is currently attending practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s expected that he will try to play.

Rudolph is still under the NFL’s concussion protocol and may not be cleared to play Sunday.

From NFL Now: #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, still in the concussion protocol, is expected to attempt to practice, source said. This does not necessarily mean he'll play on Sunday, however. pic.twitter.com/Qnwg5VtYGo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2019

His status has been up in the air since he was helped off the field on Sunday after a hit he took from the Ravens. He looked to mouth “I’m good” as he was coming off the field.

We’ll be sure to keep the Black & Gold Nation up to date on Rudolph’s status leading into Sunday’s game with the Chargers.