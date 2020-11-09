Steelers player tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, McDonald was immediately self-quarantined and the Steelers continue to be in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

McDonald has since been placed on the injury/COVID-19 reserve list.

“We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remain our highest priority,” Lauten said.

The Steelers played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, narrowly defeating them 24-19.