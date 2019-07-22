Steelers open training camp this week

Start planning your travel to Latrobe if you want to catch an early look at the 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers will open training camp this week reporting by 4 p.m. Thursday and hosting the team’s first practice Friday at 2:55 p.m. at Saint Vincent College.

This year’s team will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell as both players have signed with other NFL teams.

You will see some new faces, new rookies and plenty of storylines going forward.

You can view the full training camp schedule here.

Watch the video above for more.