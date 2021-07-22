Steelers open 2021 training camp

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJET) – After a disappointing end to the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new look heading into the 2021 season.

For a second straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers open up training camp in their own backyard, instead of Latrobe. While there was a drastic turnover on the roster sheet, it is still a clean slate, even for the veterans.

“It’s tough. You know, all those guys out Dave {DeCastro,} {Maurkice} Pouncey. It’s Matt, just not easy,” said Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers quarterback. “But you know what we, we’ve got guys that are willing, capable, excited to, to fill the roles and do everything they can to be the best that they can be. So we’re all excited for what they can what they can do.”

“This is a long process,” said TJ Watt, Steelers outside linebacker. “And like I told you guys earlier, we’re here weaker than we normally are. It’s all about acclimating the body the right way, and no games are won today. So it’s all about doing things the proper way, getting my body, right and making sure that I’m ready for week one.”

“I’m not gonna complain about what we’re not afforded the opportunities we’re not afforded,” said Mike Tomlin, Steelers Head Coach. “The decision was made, we’re excited about this process of working. As I stand here today to location is less relevant. Obviously, we’ve got a long standing relationship with St. Vincent. And that’s, that’s been something personally, that’s been enjoyable for me. But really, I’m just focused on the work and particularly as I stand here today, the location is less significant.”

Now that day one is officially in the books for the Steelers, they will continue practicing on the South Side for the remainder of the weekend. They will have their first open practice to the public at Heinz Field on Wednesday.