Steelers hope unexpected layoff doesn’t mess with rhythm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he feels as if he’s “starting from scratch” after the team’s unexpected week off.
The Steelers were given Week 4 off by the NFL after the league postponed Pittsburgh’s game against Tennessee because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans.
Roethlisberger says he believes his team “got the short end” of the decision to call the game.
The 38-year-old Roethlisberger says he spent a portion of the weekend playing catch with his son.
The Steelers return to action at home this week against cross-state rival Philadelphia.