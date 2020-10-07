Steelers hope unexpected layoff doesn’t mess with rhythm

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he feels as if he’s “starting from scratch” after the team’s unexpected week off.

The Steelers were given Week 4 off by the NFL after the league postponed Pittsburgh’s game against Tennessee because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans.

Roethlisberger says he believes his team “got the short end” of the decision to call the game.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger says he spent a portion of the weekend playing catch with his son.

The Steelers return to action at home this week against cross-state rival Philadelphia.