FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) plays against the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football gamein Pittsburgh. Heyward isn’t sure what his future holds. The club hasn’t contacted the Pro Bowler about an extension as he enters the final year of his current deal. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cam Heyward is staying in Pittsburgh.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 2011 Steelers first-round pick signed a four-year extension with Pittsburgh Sunday evening.

Steelers and Cam Heyward finalizing a four-year extension with a total value of $71.4-million, sources tell ESPN. Negotiated by @PerrettM of Element Sports. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 7, 2020

Pittsburgh is where I belong! pic.twitter.com/mMj3DbKm4T — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 7, 2020



The deal includes $65.3 million in new money, $75.1 in total, and is the highest yearly average for a defensive player over the age of 30.

In 9 seasons, he has recorded 54 sacks, 257 solo tackles, and twice has been named to the Pro Bowl and a first-team all-pro.