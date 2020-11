PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens scheduled for Thanksgiving has been postponed to Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is now scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on NBC. The NFL said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 29. Kickoff time & television network are TBD.https://t.co/2siejWDL1o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2020

Earlier in the week, several members of the Ravens tested positive for COVID-19, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

MORE FROM WTAJ