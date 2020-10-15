Steelers face surging Browns in statement game for both

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) celebrates with tight end Vance McDonald (89) after making a touchdown catch from Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers host surging Cleveland in a rare matchup between the longtime division rivals that involves actual stakes.

Pittsburgh is 4-0 and off to its best start in 41 years. The Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994.

The game marks Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett’s first appearance against the Steelers since slugging Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with Rudolph’s helmet last November.

Garrett is off to a monster start and his six sacks lead the NFL. The Steelers have won 16 straight at home against Cleveland.

The Browns’ last win in Pittsburgh came in 2003.

