LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III

Michigan State running back Connor Heyward

Lineback Mark Robinson

South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun

With their first round pick, the Steelers took Pitt QB Kenny Pickett at no. 20 overall. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, claiming the Panthers’ single-season record for both categories.

In the second round, Pittsburgh drafted Georgia WR George Pickens at no. 52 overall. He won the 2022 National Championship with Georgia.

At no. 84 overall, the Steelers picked Texas A&M DE DeMarvin Leal in the third round.

On the final day of the draft, the Steelers picked four players in the final rounds.

In the fourth round at no. 138 overall, Pittsburgh drafted Memphis WR Calvin Austin III. Steelers WR Najee Harris announced this pick from Mexico City.

At no. 208 overall, the Steelers drafted Michigan State FB/ TE Connor Heyward. His older brother, Cam, is a defensive tackle on the team. The Heywards become the fourth set of brothers on the Steelers roster, joining the Davises (Carlos and Khalil,) the Edmundses (Terrell and Trey,) and the Watts (Derek and T.J.)

The Steelers had two seventh-round picks. At no. 225 overall, they drafted Ole Miss OLB Mark Robinson. At no. 241, the Steelers drafted a second quarterback this year, Chris Oladokun from South Dakota State.

Name Position Ht/ Wt College Draft Social Media Kenny Pickett QB 6-3 / 217 Pittsburgh Rd. 1, no. 20 @kennypickett10

@kennypickett02 George Pickens WR 6-3 / 195 Georgia Rd. 2, no. 52 DeMarvin Leal DE 6-4 / 283 Texas A&M Rd. 3, no. 84 @boimarv9

@bigocho.8 Calvin Austin III WR 5-8 / 170 Memphis Rd. 4, no. 138 @CalvinAustinIII

@calvinaustiniii Connor Heyward FB / TE 5-11 / 233 Michigan St. Rd. 6, no. 208 @ConnorHeyward1

@connorheyward1 Mark Robinson OLB 5-11 / 235 Ole Miss Rd. 7, no. 225 @Primeee23

@_markrobinsonn_ Chris Oladokun QB 6-2 / 195 South Dakota St. Rd. 7, no. 241 @1Chrisoladokun0

@chris_oladokun

Pittsburgh also added ten undrafted free agents: