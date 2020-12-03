Steelers’ Bud Dupree out for season with torn ACL

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree will be out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, according to ESPN.

The outside linebacker exited the game against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter. He is set to become a free agent next spring.

This isn’t the first ACL injury for Pittsburgh this season. Inside linebacker Devin Bush also ended his season on an ACL tear against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN reports that rookie Alex Highsmith, selected in round three of the 2020 NFL Draft would be the top candidate to replace Dupree.

The Steelers came out on top in the delayed Thanksgiving Day faceoff, winning 19-14 and staying undefeated at 11-0.

