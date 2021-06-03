Steelers broadcaster Tunch Ilkin retires to fight ALS

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet is seen before the Pittsburgh Steelers play against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS.

“I have had 37 years in the NFL, with 14 as a player and the last 23 in broadcasting as the color analyst on the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network, and I’ve decided to retire,” Ilkin said, in a tweet.

Tunch Ilkin has announced his retirement from broadcasting to focus on his treatment for ALS.

Ilkin, 63, played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980 to 1993 where he was a two-time Pro Bowler. In October 2020, Ilkin revealed that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

“I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time,” Ilkin said, in a statement.