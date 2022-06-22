PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will spend $116 million this season on the defense, the most in the NFL, while the offense, at $65 million, is the cheapest.

The Steelers are the only team in the NFL with two top-paid players. T.J. Watt leads all edge rushers, and Minkah Fitzpatrick is the highest paid safety.

This is the third-straight year where Pittsburgh has prioritized raising their cap on defense, by 15%.

“I mean, I think this defense can be as good as we put in the work on a daily basis,” said Ahkello Witherspoon, a cornerback for the Steelers. “We have a special effort every single day. I think it would be a special group, and I think that we have given us the opportunity right now with what I see is we have a group of guys that are really trying to get better every day and trying to be unique.”

The Steelers hope the prioritized spending will equate to success on defense. Pittsburgh struggled in 2021 stopping the rush, where they finished dead last. While in 2020, the Black and Gold was third in total defense.