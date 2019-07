PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Larry Brown, Bill Cowher, Elbie Nickel, and Hines Ward will be joining the Steelers Hall of Honor Sunday, September 29th at Heinz Field.

The third Hall of Honor class was revealed today at a press conference held at Saint Vincent College.