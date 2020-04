JOHNSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) - Gershon Simon won't have to travel too far for the next step in his hoops career.

The Johnstown Trojan announced Sunday he committed to play basketball at Penn State Altoona starting next year. Simon helped Johnstown to a 22-4 record this past season, which included a district six championship. He most notably hit the game-winning three against Bishop Guilfoyle in the LHAC Finals.