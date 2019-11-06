(WTAJ) – State Soccer First Round results below.
GIRLS
1A
Shady Side vs. Everett at Hampton (Shady Side defeats Everett 9-0)
Mercer vs. West Branch at Franklin High School (Mercer defeats West Branch 3-1)
Conemaugh TWP vs. Freedom Area at Somerset High School (Freedom area defeats CT 6-1)
Brockway vs. Greensburg CC at Clearfield High School (Greensburg defeats Brockway 8-3)
Karns City vs. Bald Eagle at Brockway High School (Bald Eagle defeats Karns city, 2-1)
2A
Bedford vs. South Park at Somerset High School (1-0, 2OT Bedford defeats South Park)
3A
Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (West Allegheny defeats Hollidaysburg 2-1)
BOYS
1A
Bishop Carroll vs. Winchester Thurston at Hollidaysburg (WT defeats Bishop Carroll 7-0)
Brockway vs. Franklin Regonal at Clearfield High School ( 3-0 at halftime, Franklin Regional leads)
2A
Somerset vs. Punxsutawney at Windber (Punxsutawney defeats Somerset in OT 1-0)
3A
Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (West Allegheny defeats Hollidaysburg 5-3)
4A
Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon at Hollidaysburg (3-1, Mt Lebanon defeats Altoona)