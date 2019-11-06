State Soccer First Round results

(WTAJ) – State Soccer First Round results below.

GIRLS

1A
Shady Side vs. Everett at Hampton (Shady Side defeats Everett 9-0)

Mercer vs. West Branch at Franklin High School (Mercer defeats West Branch 3-1)

Conemaugh TWP vs. Freedom Area at Somerset High School (Freedom area defeats CT 6-1)


Brockway vs. Greensburg CC at Clearfield High School (Greensburg defeats Brockway 8-3)

Karns City vs. Bald Eagle at Brockway High School (Bald Eagle defeats Karns city, 2-1)


2A
Bedford vs. South Park at Somerset High School (1-0, 2OT Bedford defeats South Park)


3A
Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (West Allegheny defeats Hollidaysburg 2-1)

BOYS


1A
Bishop Carroll vs. Winchester Thurston at Hollidaysburg (WT defeats Bishop Carroll 7-0)


Brockway vs. Franklin Regonal at Clearfield High School ( 3-0 at halftime, Franklin Regional leads)


2A
Somerset vs. Punxsutawney at Windber (Punxsutawney defeats Somerset in OT 1-0)


3A
Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park (West Allegheny defeats Hollidaysburg 5-3)

4A
Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon at Hollidaysburg (3-1, Mt Lebanon defeats Altoona)

