SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 PIAA State Track & Field Championships are this weekend at Shippensburg University.

Friday saw many prelims, and a handful of final events. Several Central PA runners placed in the top eight of various events. State College sophomore Shannon Mullin placed first in the girls AAA triple jump.



2022 PIAA State Track & Field Results (Central PA Podium Finishers)