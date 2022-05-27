SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 PIAA State Track & Field Championships are this weekend at Shippensburg University.
Friday saw many prelims, and a handful of final events. Several Central PA runners placed in the top eight of various events. State College sophomore Shannon Mullin placed first in the girls AAA triple jump.
2022 PIAA State Track & Field Results (Central PA Podium Finishers)
|Event (Class)
|Name
|Time/ Distance
|Girls 1600 (AA)
|2.) Delaney Dumm (Forest Hills, jr.)
|5:01.60
|Girls High Jump (AA)
|T3.) Reagan Irons (Tyrone, jr.)
|5-2
|Girls Javelin (AA)
|3.) Belle Bosch (Chestnut Ridge, jr.)
7.) Mary Grusky (Punxsutawney, fr.)
|137-8
128-1
|Girls Shot Put (AAA)
|3.) Payton Bauers (St. Marys, sr.)
|39-11
|Girls Triple Jump (AAA)
|1.) Shannon Mullin (State College, so.)
2.) Brooke Long (Altoona, sr.)
|40-8
38-11.25
|Boys Long Jump (AA)
|6.) Owen Irvin (Bald Eagle Area, sr.)
8.) Carter McDermott (Penn Cambria, so.)
|21-5.25
21-4
|Boys Pole Vault (AAA)
|5.) Ian Dorefice (State College, sr.)
|14-6
|Boys Shot Put (AAA)
|5.) Ethan Stroup (Altoona, sr.)
|53
|Boys Triple Jump (AAA)
|6.) Caden Delattre (Hollidaysburg, so.)
|45-9.25